Ghana: Police Advance in Women's FA Cup

Police Ladies advanced to the round of 16 of the ongoing Women's FA Cup competition after defeating Berry Ladies 2-1 yesterday at the Madina Park.

Goals from Mary Berko on the 63rd minute and Juanita Aguadze on 82nd minute were enough to 'dwarf'Philomina Abekah's 84th minute strike to see them through.

Berry Ladies were the first to test goalkeeper Nana Ama Asantewaa in the post for Police through Abekah, but her feeble shot was easily dealt with.

Minutes later, Juanita Aguadze brought the best out of Portia Asante as she hit a grounder from outside the box.

The game becamea ding-dong affair until referee Joyce Appiah ended proceedings in the first half.

Back from recess, Berry Ladieslifted their game and looked the side to break the deadlock but efforts from Abekah, Regina Donkor and Ernestina Amoateng were kept under wraps by Asantewaa.

Striker Berko finally found the back of the net after reacting first to a long cross from Mawusi Agbenyo to head past Asante in the post for Berry Ladies.

Five minute later, Ruth Appiah nearly made it two for her side but quick judgment on the part of goalkeeper Asante prevented her from causing havoc.

Aguadze, however, grabbed the second goal with eight minutes on the clock as she hit a shot outside the box that slipped under goalkeeper Asante.

Two minutes after that goal, Abekah reduced the deficit for her side as she struck home from her unfavourable right foot.