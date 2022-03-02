Ghana: Johnson Smith Tips Kotoko to Win 2022 GPL

Former Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Coach Johnson Smith, has predictedthat Asante Kotoko will win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) despite an anticipated fight from the chasing pack.

According to the former Karela gaffer, Kotoko's new recruitments for the season have strengthened the team to be producing the kind of results they are enjoying now.

In an interview with the Times Sports, Coach Johnson applauded Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum for the tactics he has introduced to the team, adding that, "the good news is that the players have bought into his ideas and are producing ideas."

"I think Dr.Prosper Ogum has done well with his tacticswhich appears to have bring out the best in the players. When Kotoko is playing, you could see a very tactically discipline team; they are doing well.

"I remember at my last days with the club, I suggested the recruitmentof new players in the team; that's exactly what Coach Ogum has done and is bringing the team some success."

Coach Johnson said Kotoko was affected by the change of venues in last season's leaguewhich he said gave Hearts the advantage to win the league.

But from what is happening now, Coach Johnson says it will be difficult for Hearts to catch up with Kotoko again like they did last season.

"Last season, Kotoko did not have a fixed home venue and that caused thema lot; it helped Hearts to surpass them to win the league but this time around, it will be difficult for Hearts to catch up."

Coach Johnson Smith is currently the Head Coach for Bekwai Youth FC in the Division One League and looks forward to getting promoted to theGPL next season.