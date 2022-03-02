Ghana: Air France Celebrates 5 Years of Flying to Accra

Air France, a leading international airline, has celebrated five years of flying to Accra and its dominance in the region.

A statement issued by the company and copied to the Ghanaian Times, said "Within these five years, the airline has become a major player in region, backed by a strong global network, connecting Africa to the rest of the world together with its strategic partners."

It said the milestone demonstrates the market's strong confidence in the brand and the strengthened partnerships between Ghana and France governments.

"Air France celebrated this milestone with customers aboard AF 914, to thank them for their support. 'At Air France, our customers are at the heart of our service," the statement said.

It added "They have remained loyal to our brand, even though turbulent times brought about by the pandemic. Through their continued support, they have given us a reason to operate daily direct flights from Accra to Paris."

The statement said Air France continued to invest in our products and services, to ensure that our customers could travel safely and comfortably, for the company to keep flying to Ghana for many more years.

Commenting on of the company's five years flying presence in Ghana, the Country Manager of Air France-KLM, Mees van Ojik, Air France, Ghana Air France now operated daily direct flights from Accra to Charles de Gaulle and it endeavoured to maintain its network as much as possible.

Together with her sister company KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, they now offer up to 14 weekly flights out of Accra making it the oldest and biggest operator out of Ghana.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Europe and Africa Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the lifting of travel restrictions across the world and the resumption of traffic to numerous destinations, the airline is serving up to 182 destinations, and more importantly, Air France will continue to contribute to Ghana's economy through sustainability efforts.

"The Accra- Paris route has continuously posted impressive growth. We are looking forward to exciting times ahead as we gear towards recovery .We remain optimistic and confident as we continue to reconnect and share experiences with our customers with regards to the new customer journey brought about by the pandemic, to rebuild and recover together," said MrMees van Ojik.

He said Air France Air France was fully prepared and organised to be able to fly passengers to their destinations in a completely responsible manner.

"We have set the highest possible standards for hygiene, not just for during flights, but also before and after. Travellers are advised to ensure they are fully aware of current regulations before they travel by consulting our websites Air France named Best airline in the Europe, Western Europe and France rankings," MrOjik, said.

He said Air France was the only European airline in the Top 10 of this ranking, which included more than 350 airlines and was based on the surveys of more than 13 million passengers of over 100 nationalities.