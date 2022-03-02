Ghana: KOICA Conducts Briefing On Master's Degree Scholarship

The 2022 Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Master's Degree Scholarship Programme briefinghas been conducted online on Friday in Accra.

Prospective beneficiaries from various institutions, ministries and agencies, across the country participated in the online briefing which took place at KOICA's Accra office and moderated by Ms. Gifty Lebenam Amekuedi-Programme, Assistant Manager of KOICA.

She was assisted by Mr Seungmin Oh- Senior, Deputy Country Director, Mr Suhyeon Kang- WFK Manager and MsHyeona Lee- Young Professional, all staff of KOICA Ghana.

There are 17 courses available for applicants from Ghana working with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to apply. Seven other courses including a PhD programme would be available in March 2022.

Some of the courses are public management and public sector reform, gender and development, economic development policy for sustainable and inclusive growth, global education leadership, and agricultural production.

Others are fisheries, agricultural economics, public administration, gender and community(women), health policy financing, energy science and policy and aviation management.

Taking the participants through the eligibility criteria for application, MsAmekuedi said an applicant should be a Ghanaian and completed university degree or college equivalent, officially nominated by his/her institution and should have a minimum of 2 years of experience in the field of study.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition, she the applicant should be in good health, both physically and mentally, however those with disabilities, but in good mental and physical health, were eligible to apply.

MsAmekuedi said the applicant should have a good command of both spoken and written English, in order to take classes conducted entirely in English and to be able to write academic reports and thesis in English.

She added that applicants should have never withdrawn from KOICA's scholarship programme or an awardee from KOICA scholarship programme orany of the Korean Government's Scholarship programmes before.

She said 214 Ghanaians had received KOICA's master's degree scholarship programme since its inception from 2014 to 2021.

MsAmekuedi said the scholarship package awarded by the Government of the Republic of Korea and implemented through KOICA included an air fare, fully paid tuition fees and expenses for extracurricular activities such as study visits, workshops and Korean language classes.

She said the rest of the package covers accommodation, insurance and Korean Won KRW 999,000 (an equivalent of 900 USD) monthly allowance or stipend.

Ms Amekuedi said applicants could apply through: http://www.koica.go.kr/ciat/index.do and submit all filled form to KOICA Ghana Office not later than 4pm, March, 115, 2022.