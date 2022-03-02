Ghana: Kotobabi 1 &2 Emerge Winners of Mohinani Recycling Completion

The Mohinani Group, a packaging and plastic manufacturing company, has presented a cash prize of GH¢2,500 to Kotobabi 1 and 2 Primary School for emerging winners of the Mohinani Recycling Competition.

Being the third time of winning the award, the students were also given a KFC treat as part of the cash prize.

The competition which was organised in partnership with Environment360, a waste management organization, engaged 37 basic schools in the Greater Accra Region.

The Kotobabi 1 and 2 Primary School collected 0.710 tonnes equivalent to 710 kg of recyclable waste out of the total 4.694 tonnes of recyclable materials collected by the participating schools.

Speaking at a short ceremony to present the prize in Accra on Friday, the Group Marketing Manager, Mr Frank Mickson-Yeboah, said the competition formed part of the corporate social responsibility strategy and legacy of the organisation.

He said it aimed to inculcate and change the attitude of Ghanaians towards recycling and waste management.

Mr Yeboah stated that, the students collected two types of recyclable waste namely; plastics and paper where they were gathered on their respective campuses and later collected by Environment360, which record the figures and collect them from the schools for recycling.

"The Mohinani Group's commitment seeks to minimise indiscriminate disposal of recyclable waste to prevent pollution and improve the quality of life and environment. Through a strong network of public and private stakeholders, we proactively engage with key stakeholders and work closely to provide the right education at the right time," he said.

The Executive Director of Environment 360, Mrs Cordie Aziz-Nash, said the initiative had changed many students as the programme grew each year.

"Each year the programme continues to grow and we are proud to be able to support so many schools through this competition," she stated.

Madam Adeline Sarfoah who received the prize on behalf of the school thanked Mohinani Group for the initiative and inculcating in the children the habit of recycling and the need to keep the environment clean.

She said through the cash prizes, the school had been able to procure some items such as Veronica buckets and also renovated a collapsed toilet facility where the students could now have a place of convenience.

"We pray that they continue with this initiative to help us get funds to do certain things that we need to do to help in the sanitation of the school and personal hygiene of our kids," Madam Sarfoah added.