Ghana: GTA Ready to Position Ghana As Int'l Events Destination

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), says it is working assiduously to position Ghana as the preferred destination for international events.

According to GTA, it intends to achieve this objective through meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions(MICE)to showcase the country's tourism product mix.

The Chief Executive Officer of GTA, MrAkwasiAgyemang told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday ahead of the 2022 Meetings Africa Conference and Exhibition slated for the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg in South Africa.

The event which started Monday, February 28, 2022 is expected to end on March 02, 2022.

It would be on the theme: "Shared Minds Shared Economies,"and would seek to demonstrate how African tourism entrepreneurs continue to make strides in reaching economies of scale by leveraging shared resources.

He said GTA was committed to market the country internationally at the Meetings Africa Conference and Exhibition by highlighting Ghana's unique location as the centre of the world for business, leisure, culture, heritage, nightlife and entertainment as well as conventions.

"For us it is about the opportunities it presents for us to close deals and show the rest of the continent that Ghana is an emerging force on the MICE tourism scene in Africa. Ghana must be your next conference destination" he said.

The Director of MICE, GTA MrsBettyKobi who is leading the delegation to the eventsaid utilising this strategic business platform would enable the country to restore the bridges between exhibitors and buyers in order to compete on a global scale.

She said it was prudent to ensure that networking and collaboration led to increased patronage by the African compatriots across the continent.

MrsKobi, said the event would also offer the country the opportunity to exchange ideas and knowledge with others as part of the MICE Masterclass.

She expressed optimism that Ghana's competitive advantage over all others would surely place the country as the preferred MICE Destination in the West Africa sub-region and Africa as a whole.

Meetings Africa Conference and Exhibition showcase Africa's diverse offering of services and products where African associations and African meeting industry professionals can partner to help transform the continent.

The Sandton Convention Centre would host Africa's MICE practitioners and other international delegates from February 28 to March 2, 2022.

Over a dozen African convention bureaus have already confirmed their participation. The countries include Rwanda, Botswana, Kenya, Ghana, Malawi, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Zambia and Mozambique.