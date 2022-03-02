Nigeria: By-Elections - Cross River Remains a PDP State - Imoke

Former Governor of Cross River State and leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Sen Liyel Imoke yesterday stated that last Saturday's by-elections in are indicative of the fact that Cross River remains a PDP territory.

Imoke commended the efforts of the party members in Cross River State for what he called a 'glorious outing', stating that, the by-elections held in three local government areas of the state, had PDP winning in two local governments of Ogoja and Akpabuyo.

In a statement, the former governor said: "Our overwhelming victory in Akpabuyo and performance in Ogoja/Yala federal constituency is a clear demonstration that the PDP is alive, in a good state of affairs and still the party of the people of Cross River State."

"Therefore, I must commend all party men, women and youth for their courage and commitment to the party, and for their valiant efforts in defending our votes on Saturday.

"For an opposition party with little to no resources or power of the executive, but with the love of our state and our people in our hearts, it should now be obvious to the world that Cross River is PDP and PDP is Cross River," he stated.

He explained that the victory in Akpabuyo and Ogoja is indicative of the synergy and strength of commitment of PDP members in the state.

Imoke tasked the party members to remain united and stay focused on ensuring overwhelming victory for the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

The elections, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted had the APC's candidate, Mr. Jude Ogbeche Ngaji declared the winner with 22,778 votes against the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon. Mike Usibe who polled 20,590.

While urging PDP members in Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency to keep calm and maintain peace, he commended their rigour, steadfastness and commitment to the PDP, calling on them to remain dedicated as the election indicates the acceptability of the party within the constituency.

Imoke also congratulated the winner of the Akpabuyo State Constituency, Hon. Effiom Ekeng Edet on his overwhelming victory in the state assembly election seat. Imoke commended Edet and the PDP for putting up a good fight and challenged them to remain vigilant as 2023 general elections approach.

The former governor tasked all PDP members in the state to take the results and outcomes of the two by-elections in the state as a test case for more that is to come in next year's polls.