Nigeria: Get Your PVCs and Sweep APC Out of Ekiti, Oni Tells Voters

Former Governor of Ekiti State , Segun Oni, yesterday formally flagged off his governorship campaign on the platform of the Social Democratic Party(SDP), pleading with Ekiti voters to get their Permanent Voter Cards(PVCs) and sweep the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) out of Ekiti.

Oni said the SDP he brought represents progress, which he accused the APC and the dominant opposition People's Democratic Party(PDP) of vehemently failing to provide for the populace.

The former governor was welcomed into Ado Ekiti via Ikere road by mammoth of party admirers, who adorned in SDP vest carrying Oni's portrait and a big horse, the logo of the party.

The large turnout of admirers and party supporters that welcomed Oni, who was accompanied by his running mate and Ado Ekiti indigene, Hon. Ladi Owolabi, caused serious traffic gridlock along Ado-Ikere-Akure road for over two hours.

Addressing the crowd, the former governor, described the ruling APC Governor Kayode Fayemi as a colossal failure, saying the SDP he brought to Ekiti represents progress.

Oni assured the people that they will take absolute ownership of his government as he did during his first term between 2007 and 2010 if elected.

"Our election is coming up on June 18, 2022, you are all aware of this. My advice to all of you is to go and get your PvCs and send this government packing.

Sending them packing is like a good riddance to bad rubbish.

"You won't miss both PDP and APC in Ekiti if you vote for me. What is the essence of a government than can't bring progress? Please tell them that progress has come and that progress is Segun Oni. By the grace of God, I will not disappoint you.

"Your voter card is your power, don't allow these people to continue to dominate the system and cheat you. Vote for progress, vote SDP. Go and mobilise for SDP, it is the party of progress. Ekiti peoole don't deserve suffering, sweep them away with your votes on June 18".

Oni predicated the groundswell of support he had been savouring among Ekiti residents on his goodwill and impressive governance he ran during his first term, where he placed high premium on prompt payment of salary and pension.

He promised to prioritise the security of the people, employment generation, commercial agriculture, good governance, affordable health services, massive road Infrastructures and would ultimately return power to the people, to whom he holds the power in trust.

"I have served you before, you know that I represent transparency and development and these I will give you if elected on June 18. I can't deceive you, it is the same Segun Oni that you voted for in 2007, I shall keep all my promises with you.

"I believe in the people and the power shall be in your hands this time, like I did during my first term."