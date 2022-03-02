Namibia: Nampower Postpones Kombat Disconnection

Staff Reporter

NamPower has informed residents of Kombat village that it has resolved to postpone the disconnection of electricity supply to the village. NamPower planned to disconnect electricity supply to the village on Monday, 28 February 2022. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the company has resolved to delay the suspension until 11 March 2022, at 09h00.

The suspension of electricity supply to the village of Kombat is a result of the termination of the power supply agreement between NamPower and Congo Namibia Trading (Pty) Ltd, which came to an end on 28 February 2022.

The decision to terminate the contract is because of the debt that Congo Namibia Trading has accumulated since July 2018, which currently stands at over N$29 million. The account of Congo Namibia Trading has been growing unabated, with no accountability being taken by that entity. "The termination of the contract with Congo Namibia Trading will impact the village of Kombat, as Congo Namibia Trading has been supplying the village through the same supply point as the one used to supply the mine.

The mine is currently under new ownership, with its own power supply point," read a statement from NamPower MD, Kahenge Simson Haulofu.

The MD explained that NamPower has implemented a Debt Collection Plan since March 2021, which resulted in consultations being held with defaulting customers to reach payment agreements.

"Since then, some of the customers in arrears have been responding positively, coming up with firm commitments to bring their accounts up to date, while some have settled their accounts.

However, some customers have defaulted on the commitments they made whilst others, such as Congo Namibia Trading (Pty) Ltd, have not been forthcoming, and their account continues to grow exponentially," Haulofu stated.

He further encouraged the public who will be affected by the disconnection to contact their electricity service provider for further information, namely Congo Namibia Trading and the Kombat Community Trust.