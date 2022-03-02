Namibia: Capricorn Supports 10 ECD Centres in Oshakati

Staff Reporter

A safe, healthy and conducive learning environment is critical for children to maximise their early learning and to build a strong foundation for their development. That is why the Capricorn Foundation is investing in quality early childhood development (ECD), through credible organisations, to maximise the future well being of the Namibian child.

"The Capricorn Foundation is proud to announce its support of the Development Workshop Namibia (DWN) for its project titled, 'Improving the Quality of ECD in Informal Settlements, Developing Early Literacy and Enhancing Play-Based Learning', with a donation of N$400 000."

The support will be channelled towards the upgrading of 10 of 56 ECD centres that DW supports in the Oshakati informal settlements. The different infrastructural developments will directly benefit 300 children at the centres. A further 1 400 children from 46 ECD centres in Oshakati will also benefit through the shared services of libraries.

"With numerous centres in Oshakati in need of assistance. The 10 centres will be selected based on the best practice criteria combined with the teachers' passion for ECD and interaction with young children. These centres will be then identified as Beacons. Beacon ECD centres will serve as representatives of their neighbouring ECD centres within their specific cluster or community. In return, our team will provide mentorship, coaching and support to the Beacon centres and empower them to be the inspiration and support within their communities," said Hilma Weber, ECD Programme Manager.

The Capricorn funded ECD project, which will be completed by June this year, will see developments in the following areas: physical improvements of 10 ECD centres by infrastructure improvements; establishing micro-libraries at 10 ECD centres to provide literacy opportunities; and the training of 120 ECD teachers through pedagogical support teacher training and the development of teacher workbooks.

DWN is a registered Namibian NGO with a focus on sustainable urban development, informal settlements and the disadvantaged communities that reside in them. The organisation's ECD project forms part of an ECD programme that works in close collaboration with the ministries of gender and education, developing and testing approaches that contribute to wider national programmes.

Marlize Horn, group executive for brand and corporate affairs said they are committed to improving the learning environments of young children and their teachers across Namibia.