Namibia: Forum to Discuss Namibia's Economic Growth

SEVERAL local and foreign pension funds, and investment institutions will meet at Swakopmund on 10 and 11 March to discuss Namibia's economic growth through alternative investments.

This was said in a statement issued last week by Poiyah Media on behalf of the organiser, MN Capital Group.

MN Capital is an investment communication and institutional business development company with focus on institutional business development services for emerging and front market corporates, government, pension and sovereign funds.

Themed 'Harnessing Alternative Investment to Drive Economic Recovery', the two-day Namibia Institutional Investment Forum 2022 is expected to host at least 100 senior investment professionals from Namibia and abroad.

"The programme will feature regulators and policy makers with a direct bearing on investment by pension funds, insurance companies, development financial institutions and private investors," said MN Capital.

MN Capital chief executive Michael Ndinisa expressed excitement at the prospect of hosting the investment forum.

"The forum will discuss the formulation of pragmatic solutions, challenges and the alignment of investment structures, regulations and best practices with current global expectations and competitiveness," he said.

"These country-specific programmes are designed to create a platform to discuss issues affecting institutional investors as well as other key players in the industry such as fund managers, custodians and administrators. It will look at how to overcome the challenges through the use of relevant information and practices," he added.

The forum is supported by Poiyah Media, Mergence Unlisted Investment Managers, Cadence Capital, Monasa Advisory & Associates and MN Capital Botswana.

Namibia recently has been registering an increase in investment leads mainly in green hydrogen, with other leads recorded showing interest in industries such as agriculture and tourism.

This shows growth and potential investment opportunities in Namibia, which aligns well with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, a subject James Mnyupe, the economic adviser to the president and green hydrogen commissioner, will highlight at the forum.