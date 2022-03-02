Namibia: Hazardous Road Infrastructure in Kavango West Region a Concern for Stakeholders

2 March 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The road infrastructure in the Kavango West Region is a cause for concern according to stakeholders, who aired this during a consultative meeting with Works and Transport Minister, John Mutorwa at Nkurenkuru recently.

The stakeholders included representatives from the Kavango West Regional Council, Nkurenkuru Town Council, Farmer's Union, Namibia Public Transport Association and Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI).

The disgruntled stakeholders indicated that the challenges brought about by the lack of road infrastructure include; farmers experiencing trouble transporting their produce to the nearest markets, no drainage system along the roads and nearby houses flooding during the rainy season as a result, the roads have potholes and are slippery.

"The gravel roads within the local authority should be upgraded to bitumen standards instead of rehabilitating gravel roads every time," they added.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders recommended that some roads infrastructure be regarded as a priority for extension, bitumen, rehabilitation and gravel.

