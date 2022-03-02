Namibia: Cases of Typhoid Fever Detected in Namibia

NAMBIA has recorded three new cases of typhoid fever.

This was announced by health minister Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday morning during a press conference in Windhoek.

Typhoid fever is a potentially fatal bacterial infection that can lead to a high fever, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Shangula said the first case was detected and confirmed on 27 January in Windhoek's Goreangab area.

Following the report of the first case, nine contacts, including three close contacts were traced and tested for typhoid fever. Two of the three close contacts tested positive, he said.

He said the detection of three cases does not mean there is an outbreak of typhoid fever in the country.

"According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a disease outbreak is the occurrence of disease cases in excess of normal expectancy. So far, the reported cases do not meet the WHO definition to be classified as an outbreak.

"However, further investigations are ongoing. The three detected cases are in a stable condition and are undergoing medical treatment," he said.

Cases of typhoid fever have previously been reported in Namibia, especially in the Kavango East and Kavango West regions due to the use of river water, he said.

The Windhoek district in the Khomas region has only recorded one case of typhoid fever since 2017, he added.

While severe cases of typhoid fever may lead to serious complications or death, the fever can be treated with antibiotics. Shangula, however, warned that resistance to antimicrobials is widespread.

Citing WHO estimates, Shangula said there are 16 to 33 million typhoid cases globally a year, with 500 000 to 600 000 deaths and a case fatality rate of between 1,5% and 3,8%.

He urged the public to maintain good hygiene and sanitation, which includes regular hand washing, ensuring the safety of drinking water, vigilance when preparing food, avoiding uncooked food and seeking medical health when displaying symptoms consistent with the fever.