Namibia: Cases of Typhoid Fever Detected in Namibia

2 March 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

NAMBIA has recorded three new cases of typhoid fever.

This was announced by health minister Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday morning during a press conference in Windhoek.

Typhoid fever is a potentially fatal bacterial infection that can lead to a high fever, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Shangula said the first case was detected and confirmed on 27 January in Windhoek's Goreangab area.

Following the report of the first case, nine contacts, including three close contacts were traced and tested for typhoid fever. Two of the three close contacts tested positive, he said.

He said the detection of three cases does not mean there is an outbreak of typhoid fever in the country.

"According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a disease outbreak is the occurrence of disease cases in excess of normal expectancy. So far, the reported cases do not meet the WHO definition to be classified as an outbreak.

"However, further investigations are ongoing. The three detected cases are in a stable condition and are undergoing medical treatment," he said.

Cases of typhoid fever have previously been reported in Namibia, especially in the Kavango East and Kavango West regions due to the use of river water, he said.

The Windhoek district in the Khomas region has only recorded one case of typhoid fever since 2017, he added.

While severe cases of typhoid fever may lead to serious complications or death, the fever can be treated with antibiotics. Shangula, however, warned that resistance to antimicrobials is widespread.

Citing WHO estimates, Shangula said there are 16 to 33 million typhoid cases globally a year, with 500 000 to 600 000 deaths and a case fatality rate of between 1,5% and 3,8%.

He urged the public to maintain good hygiene and sanitation, which includes regular hand washing, ensuring the safety of drinking water, vigilance when preparing food, avoiding uncooked food and seeking medical health when displaying symptoms consistent with the fever.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X