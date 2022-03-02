Namibia: Census Postponed Yet Again

2 March 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) will not take place in August this year as earlier communicated, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) announced Tuesday.

The agency for the first time was supposed to conduct a spatially-enabled and digital census enumeration, in August this year after the 2021 census had been postponed mainly due to competing priorities such as the COVID-19 budget prioritization.

NSA statistician general, Alex Shimuafeni in a statement Tuesday said this year's scheduled census exercise was not provided for in the national budget of 2022/2023 due to financial constraints and other critical national priorities.

"With regards to when the census will take place, the NSA will keep the media posted once this information is available from the National Planning Commission (NPC) through which the NSA is funded," he added

