Tunisia: Textile - Stand Up! Project Offers Access to Mediterranean Markets to 4 Eco-Innovative Entrepreneurs

Tunis/Tunisia — Four eco-innovative entrepreneurs can gain the oportunity to access Mediterranean markets and connect with the different players in the regional value chain through a project dubbed STAND Up! for the Sustainable Textile Action for Networking and Development of circular economy business ventures in the Mediterranean.

STAND Up! is a new project funded by the European Union under the ENI CBC Med Programme; it is designed to support eco-innovative entrepreneurs and enterprises operating in the textile and clothing sector.

To this end, the Tunis International Centre for Environmental Technologies (French: CITET) and the Technical Centre of Textile (French:CETTEX) as local partners of STAND Up! project, issued an invitation for applicants (February 28- March 31) to select four eco-innovative entrepreneurs. The latter will get vouchers of over 4, 000 euros each.

These vouchers are exchanged for support services to expand on foreign markets in the Mediterranean. Priority will be given to startups that wish to develop their business in STAND Up! target countries, namely Italy, Spain, Egypt, Lebanon and Tunisia).

Startups or independent eco-entrepreneurs with at least one prototype/product/service in the environmentally sustainable textile and clothing industry either starting business or in a growth phase can apply to this call for applications. They need to have a positive social/ environmental impact and operate in Tunisia ,