Tunis/Tunisia — An improvement in the health situation in Zaghouan has been seen, as the number of active virus-carriers in the region currently stands at only 71 against 146 last February, the local health directorate said.

Only 3 patients are now hospitalised, Director of Health Services Promotion Khaled Bel Taher specified.

The governorate has logged 12,762 infections, including 12,224 recoveries and 467 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, he added.