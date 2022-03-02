South Africa: Archbishop Makgoba Calls on Govt to 'Condemn Unequivocally' Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Pixabay
(file photo).
2 March 2022
Anglican Church of Southern Africa (Johannesburg)
press release

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town has called on the Government to "condemn unequivocally" the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it is a "flagrant breach" of Article 2.4 of the United Nations Charter.

"After all the support the United Nations gave us in the struggle against apartheid, it is unthinkable that we should approve such a flagrant violation of a central tenet of the UN Charter," he said.

He was preaching at an Ash Wednesday service in St George's Cathedral, Cape Town.

The relevant excerpt of his homily follows:

"On the international stage, none of us should need reminding that we must take a stand against aggression and war. And yet I discern a strand of thinking in South Africa that suggests because we distrust the strategic designs of the West and especially of Nato, we should overlook the flagrant breach of the United Nations Charter by the Russian Federation's invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine.

"The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, made the position crystal clear last Thursday when he quoted Article 2.4 of the Charter: 'All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state...'

"Applying the article to Russia's action, the Secretary General's judgement was stark: 'It is wrong. It is against the Charter. It is unacceptable.'”

"I am pleased that our Government has demonstrated its adherence to the Charter and to international law by calling on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine immediately. And while we can all agree with President Ramaphosa, Minister Naledi Pandor and the ANC that the conflict should have been averted by negotiation, that is no excuse for Russia's flagrant act of aggression.

"South Africans of all shades of opinion can rally behind the Government's call on both Russia and Ukraine to pursue diplomatic efforts to find a solution.

"At the same time I urge the government to condemn unequivocally the Russian invasion. After all the support the United Nations gave us in the struggle against apartheid, it is unthinkable that we should approve such a flagrant violation of a central tenet of the UN Charter."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Anglican Church of Southern Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X