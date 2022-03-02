South Africa: Signing of Memorandum of Understanding Between the U.S.-South Africa Business Council, AmCham South Africa, and Business Unity South Africa

press release

Business associations ink partnership to collaborate in boosting trade and investment between South Africa and the United States

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-South Africa Business Council, the American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa (AmCham South Africa), and Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 to enhance the bilateral commercial partnership between their nations.

The MOU will serve as a foundation for increased cooperation between the U.S. Chamber, AmCham South Africa, and BUSA, as ‘priority partners’ in organizing future policy, advocacy, and business activities and events to promote the U.S.-South Africa economic partnership. The MOU signing was witnessed by Chargé d’Affaires a.i., at the U.S. Mission to South Africa, Todd P. Haskell, and the Minister for Economic Affairs of the South African Embassy on behalf of the Ambassador Her Excellency Nomaindiya Cathleen Mfeketo.

Kendra Gaither, Vice President of the U.S.-Africa Business Center, said, “It is my pleasure to represent the U.S. Chamber of Commerce today at the signing of our MOU with AmCham South Africa and BUSA, which opens the next chapter in a long, fruitful collaboration. This MOU will leverage each organization’s comparative advantage so that the U.S. Chamber, AmCham South Africa, and BUSA can foster business growth and a robust economic environment between our two countries.”

Gaither continued, “I am especially proud to see this MOU not only builds on past activities with AmCham South Africa and BUSA—which have produced numerous investment forums and important commercial dialogues—but that it also marks a key step in honoring our 2019 pledge to re-energize the U.S.-South Africa Business Council’s mission, in its 10th anniversary year, to double U.S. commercial and foreign direct investment in South Africa by 2025.”

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Angela Russell, Chief Executive Officer of AmCham South Africa added, “While AmCham South Africa, U.S.-South Africa Business Council, and BUSA have long collaborated on key business dialogues and trade policy programs, I welcome today’s important initiative, which formalizes and strengthens our existing ties. We are pleased to take this step forward today alongside partners and friends to advance our common purpose of promoting South Africa-U.S. commercial relations.”

BUSA Chief Executive Officer Cas Coovadia said, “We at Business Unity South Africa are proud to work with the U.S. Chamber and AmCham South Africa to prioritize and promote our countries’ shared growth and prosperity. Today’s agreement will help elevate our organizations’ already high levels of cooperation and translate it into actionable measures to stimulate trade and investment.”

For more on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-South Africa Business Council, the premier Washington-based organization dedicated to strengthening the economic relationship between the United States and South Africa, please visit here.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.



They all share one thing: They count on the U.S. Chamber to be their voice in Washington, across the country, and around the world. For more than 100 years, we have advocated for pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow our economy.