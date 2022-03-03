Cote d'Ivoire: Ivorian Healthtech Startup Susu Has $1m to Scale Its Family-Centric Insurance Product Across Africa

2 March 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

More Africans now suffer from chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension than ever before. A growing population and lifestyle changes, especially around urbanization and food habits, are significant factors that contribute to this sharp rise.

This isn't an issue in developed markets, as healthcare systems change with the times to adequately provide healthcare when necessary. But in Africa, that's not the case, as most people do not have access to quality healthcare due to the ill-equipped nature of hospitals and lack of insurance.

