Nigeria: ATCON Lists Challenges of Critical National Infrastructure, Seeks Govt's Intervention

The Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), has called on the federal government to rise up to the challenges affecting the distribution and maintenance of critical national infrastructure across the country, in order to nip such challenges in the bud.

President of ATCON, Ikechukwu Nnamani, made the call in Abuja recently, while presenting a technical paper at the National Stakeholders Summit on Protecting the Integrity of Nigeria's National Critical Infrastructure, Monuments and Business Assets.

He called on the federal government to ensure that all pending bills and policies necessary to secure the assets of Nigeria, that are before the National Assembly, be passed without further delay.

According to him, "Nigerian cannot therefore afford not to put in place all the building blocks to address the current challenges facing the country in the area of critical national infrastructure, monuments, and business assets. The time has come to sign and give effects to all pending bills and policies necessary to secure the assets of Nigeria."

Nnamani listed the key challenges being faced in the area of Nigeria's Critical Infrastructure to include: Uneven spread of critical infrastructure across the country; Vandalism and theft of national infrastructure; Lack of cooperation by many states and local governments with private sector to enable implementation of much needed infrastructure; Destruction of infrastructure as a result of security unrest in parts of the country; Lack of human capital and Lack of adequate funding.

He also listed the key challenges facing Monuments and Artifacts to include: Lack of maintenance culture; Lack of proper inventory and identification; Theft and vandalism and Need for creations of new monuments and artifacts.

He then listed the challenges facing Business Assets to include: Lack of timely protection from security organs during crises; Lack of public utility and infrastructure leading to high cost of business and Lack of ideal long-term financing options.

He said the summit would present a veritable platform and the will to address the identified challenges.

Nnamani explained that the efforts by the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in developing policies and guidelines to protect the critical infrastructure were right steps in the right direction.

"The latest edition of Nigeria's National Security Strategy (NNSS) 2019, captured and emphasised the urgent need for safeguarding these assets. Key components of the strategy document include the objectives of identifying, classifying and prioritising Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) and to determine appropriate levels of protection required for each CNAI or groups of CNAI; enhance the resilience of CNAI to hazards; and minimize the effect of attacks or disasters on CNAI," Nnamani said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the efforts of all arms of the security agencies not limited to the military and police force but also the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, which has continued to make tremendous efforts to fulfill its obligation as the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and Infrastructure through effective synergy with sister agencies and other critical stakeholders within available resources at its disposal, is well commended.

Nnamani however advised that more efforts should be put in place to ensure the protection of Critical National Infrastructure, Monuments, and Business Assets in Nigeria, adding that Nigeria has to take full advantage of modern technology in addressing the challenges confronting its Critical Infrastructure, Monuments and Business Assets.