Tanzania: Residents to Reap Big From Sumbawanga-Kasanga Road Project

Sumbawanga — RESIDENTS of Sumbawanga District Council will breathe a sigh of relief as construction of the 107 kilometres strategic road project stretching from the council to Kasanga port terminal has reached 99 per cent.

Speaking here during the 44 Regional Road Board (RRB) meeting, Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Joseph Mkirikiti said the completion of the strategic highway project stretching from Sumbawanga town to Kasanga Terminal via Matai Township would spur up new investment opportunities to benefit the surrounding communities and economy.

A passenger's driver for a bus plying between Sumbawanga and Kasanga Terminal, Mr Mohamed Hanis said riding on a rough road in those days was like hell on earth.

"The improvement in transport infrastructures in the region helps us to boost our income," he said.

While a petty trader based in Kasanga Port terminal, John Shemboka said, "I did expect this carriageway to be in this at tarmac level that I witness today... Indeed I'm thrilled it is like a miracle" he added.

Mariam John and Siwajibu Swedish from Kalambo District said previously one could see only one passenger's bus but currently one can witness seven passengers' buses riding to and from every day.

Initially, acting Tanroads Rukwa Regional Manager, Engineer Mgeni Mwanga while presenting her report before the 44 RRB meeting said the construction of the strategic road project started October 2010, scheduled for accomplishment in October 2013.

"The construction works of the project has reached 99 per cent to be completed the main contractor M/s China Railway 15 Bureau Group (CR15BG) & NEA County JV at the cost of over 137.9bn/-.

The project is wholly funded by the government..... During the 2021/2022 financial year the government allocated 500m/- for finalising the project," she explained.

She further noted that the Consulting engineers are M/s Nicholas O' Dweyer & Company Limited from Ireland working jointly with Apex Engineering (Consulting Engineers) Tanzania.