Tanzania: Madina Eyes Entebbe Ladies Open Conquest

TANZANIA top golfer Madina Iddi is among the top East and Central African players vying for theEntebbe Ladies Golf Open Championship which tees off on Friday in Uganda.

The annual two-day 36 holes tournament tees off on Friday and climaxes on Saturday at the par 71 Entebbe course in Uganda.

Organised byEntrebbe Club in collaboration with Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU), the tournament is open for the Ugandans and other golfers from East and Central Africa.

Madina Iddi,one of the top golfers at the continental level, is the only Tanzanian who has confirmed to participate in this year's tournament.

Iddi, who also serves as the honourary secretary of Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU), told the'Daily News' from Arusha yesterday that she is ready for the tough Entebbe battle.

Due to other responsibilities, she said had to travel today to Entebbe.

"I will leave here on Thursday ahead of the Friday tee off, this means I will go straight into action, no course practice. It is a bit difficult but I am used to this kind of situation.

"I am preparedfor the event, I will work hard to do my best and raise the Tanzanian flag in Entebbe," she added.

Entebbe LadiesOpen is a 36-hole tournament that draws players from Uganda and invited golfersfrom the East and Central African region.

Madina Iddi who won the Entebbe Open title in 2013, is looking for the event's reconquest this time around.

She said the tournament is crucial for her since it will drill her for the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) which Tanzania hosts in September this year.

Iddi won the individual category of All Africa Challenge Trophy in 2018 during the event held in Accra, Ghana.

Global coronavirus crisis prevented the biannual 2020event.

However,this year's Entebbe tournament will miss the defending champion, Irene Nakalembe who has turned professional.

Nakalembe,the former Uganda national team's top player, joined paid rank last month to become the second Ugandan lady pro after Flavia Namakula.

Prior to turning pro Nakalembe won the Entebbe, Uganda Ladies Open and Tanzania Ladies Open last year.

Iddi complimented Nakalembe for her move and wished her success, but she said the region still has wonderful players who will be big threats to her.