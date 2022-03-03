Kenya: 85% Kenyans Unhappy With Current Economic Situation - Poll

3 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Tracey Jebet

Nairobi — A new study conducted by Afrobarometer has revealed that 85 percent of Kenyans are unhappy with the current economic situation, a 30pc rise from the 55 percent figure reported in 2016.

Speaking today during the release of the survey findings, Professor Paul Kamau, the Associate Director at the Institute for Development Studies(IDIS), UON said that almost nine out of 10 citizens described the country's economic condition as "fairly bad" or "very bad".

IDIS is the one that houses the Afrobarometer Kenya branch.

"After recording significant gains between 2014 and 2019, Kenyans' assessments of the country's overall direction, the national economy, and their personal living conditions have taken a nosedive,"

Further, findings showcased that 74 pc of the 24,000 Kenyans interviewed believe that the country is going in the wrong direction economically with young parents more concerned about the situation.

"The survey which was conducted in November 2021 also found that substantial proportions of the population frequently went without a cash income, needed medical care, enough clean water, enough food, and enough cooking fuel during the previous year," said Afrobarometer.

Based on these deprivations, most citizens said that the government is performing very badly on managing the economy, improving the living standards of the poor, and keeping prices stable.

This report comes soon after Kenyans angrily took to Twitter last week to decry an increase in food prices calling on the government to step in.

The overall rate of inflation in January was 5.39 pc down from 5.73 pc recorded in December 2021 with the prices of commodities under food and non-alcoholic beverages increasing by 8.89 pc.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X