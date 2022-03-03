South Africa: UN Majority Condemns Russia's Aggression On Ukraine - South Africa Abstains

2 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

South Africa has abstained from a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine -- which was adopted by an overwhelming majority of the world's nations.

South Africa stood with only 35 nations that abstained, while 141 voted for the resolution and five voted against it. Of South Africa's BRICS partners, Russia of course voted against the resolution, India and China joined Pretoria in abstaining, but Brazil voted for it.

Pretoria refused to join the direct call in the resolution for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and to cease its bombardment of Ukrainian cities, despite pressure from Western powers and South African civil society.

South African clerics, academics and civil society leaders circulated a petition which demanded that: "South Africa must call for the end to the Ukrainian war. We must call for the return of all Russian soldiers to their homeland.

"We must do so without ambivalence or double-speak.

"If Russia desires congenial relations with South Africa, it must cease the pursuance of a violent overthrow of its neighbour.

"It matters not if the Soviet Union of old supported the ANC and the struggle movement during Apartheid. The injustice committed by one, in a different...

