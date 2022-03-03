Nigeria: 200 Terrorists Killed in Three Days in Niger State - Official

Niger government says over 60 motorcycles, unspecified number of cows and arms were recovered from the terrorists

At least 200 bandits have been killed in Niger State in the past three days in security operations, an official has said.

The state's Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, said this on Wednesday.

Mary Noel-Berje, the media aide to Governor Abubakar Bello, in a statement said Mr Umar spoke at a press briefing at Government House, Minna on the directive of the governor.

According to her, Mr Umar said many commanders of the terrorists were killed in the operations, pointing out that the eliminated terrorists belonged to the camps of Ali Kawajo, Yello Janbros, Kachalla Halilu and Bello Turji.

The commissioner added that the success recorded was due to a new approach evolved in the joint security operations and the collaboration of traditional leaders, community leaders and members .

He said over 60 motorcycles, unspecified number of cows and arms were recovered from the terrorists, adding that the arms have been handed over to the security agencies.

The commissioner said the security agencies, however, recorded two deaths and many injured officers, whom he said are receiving treatment at a government facility.

"He on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello sympathis9ed with the families of the security operatives that were killed and their agencies saying that their sacrifices is appreciated and will not go unrewarded.

"While commending the security agencies, community leaders and members of the affected communities for their collective efforts towards annihilating the terrorists, cautioned the general public to be vigilant as some of the terrorists who escaped with bullet wounds are taking shelter in some communities.

"He passionately appealed to the public to report any strange persons within their environment while re-iterating government's determination to win the war.

"We are appealing to the general public that this fight is not for government alone, it is for us all, we will not rest, until we chase them out of our land, and will continue trailing those tthat have escaped as well ensure that we do everything possible for them to pay, for the destruction that they have causing our people," the statement said.