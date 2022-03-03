Kenya: ODM Activist Makau Mutua Named Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Spokesperson

Nairobi — ODM activist Prof. Makau Mutua has been appointed as the spokesperson of the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) Chairperson was mandated to head Odinga's campaign think tank following his appointment on Tuesday.

Mutua has been a vibrant supporter of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga.

Odinga congratulated Mutua on joining the team to managing his campaign as he makes his fifth stab at the presidency in the August 9 presidential election.

A fierce critic of Deputy President William Ruto, Mutua has exuded confidence in Odinga's ticket saying he faces no serious contender in the August 9 presidential election.

"We must think not with our hearts but our heads and we must look at the histories of the candidates presenting themselves I can tell you there's no competition. It is not even close. If it was a football match it would end at 50 minutes," Mutua said in his address at the Azimo la Umoja convention in December 2021.

Mutua enjoys a vast experience in law having commenced his teaching career at University of Dar es Salaam where he taught international trade in 1983 and 1984.

He went on to teach at the State University of New York, University of Deusto Bilbao, Spain, United Nations University for Peace Costa Rica, University of Puerto Rico School of Law San Juan, University of Iowa College of Law and Harvard Law School.

In 2016,che unsuccessfully applied to be the Chief Justice after the resignation of former CJ Willy Mutunga but lost the bid to Chief Justice David Maraga.