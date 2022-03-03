Kenya: UNEA Commits to Ink Legally Binding Deal By 2024 to End Plastic Pollution

Nairobi — The United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) has adopted a landmark resolution committing to adopt a legally binding agreement by 2024 to end plastic pollution.

Delegates from UN Members States reached consensus on the matter at the UNEA 5 convention in Gigiri, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

"Heads of State, Ministers of environment and other representatives from 175 nations made a historic resolution at the resumed fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2) in Nairobi to end plastic pollution and forge an international legally binding agreement by 2024," the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

"The landmark agreement addresses the full lifecycle of plastic from source to sea," the ministry stated following the resolution.

"Plastic production has risen exponentially in the last decades and now amounts to some 400 million tons per year the figure is set to double by 2040," the ministry noted.