Nigeria: As Christians Begin Lent, CAN Decries Rising Insecurity

As Nigerian Christians joined their world counterpart to begin lent, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the menace of insecurity bedevilling the nation occasioned by the criminal activities of terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers as the biggest threat to the 2023 presidential election.

The CAN president, Rev Samson Ayokunle stated this yesterday during an interactive session with European Union Delegation led by the EU Chief Election Observer, Ms. Maria Arena who is on a mission to the country from 1-5 March in preparation for the coming general election observation.

The EU Delegation wanted to know the position of the Association on the preparation of all the stakeholders - the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies, and the political parties.

Ayokunle who doubles as the co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter Religious Council (NIREC) explained that the security situation in the country might not allow the general election to be credible, free and fair if the voters are not allowed to go out to exercise their inalienable rights because of fear of being harmed or kidnapped or killed.

"We call on the federal government and the security agencies to wake up to the security challenges in the country where terrorists, bandits and kidnappers are operating with impunity and nowhere is safe and secure again.

"If the trend continues, many voters may not participate and the outcome of the election may not be credible," the CAN president said.

He observed that the government appears to be struggling to nip the ugly situation in the bud, their present effort is far from being enough. We have been struggling with this situation now for the past thirteen years, yet, we are still where we are!

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be apolitical in the assignment and asked the members of the commission who are card-carrying members of the ruling party to step down or be flushed out in order to avoid compromised election results.

Ayokunle tasked INEC to borrow a leaf from its counterpart in the Gambia where their recently conducted elections were far better than Nigeria's elections. All election observers, including All Africa Conference of Churches' delegation that he led there adjudged the election to be credible.

According to him, "Gambia's elections were more credible, free and fair. It was also free from security harassment and there was a level playing field for all the parties involved.' 'We are supposed to be doing better because we have more resources and more capacity than Gambian."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CAN president who disclosed that CAN has no candidate for the office of the president, however, reiterated the position of the Association on the need to have a Christian president as the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari who is a Muslim and would have spent eight years in office by the time he is handing over to the next president.

According to him, "Although Nigeria is practising democracy because of our peculiarities which include multicultural, multi-tribal, and multi-religious nature, ours should be a 'homegrown democracy' where every divide should be given a sense of belonging.

"Even if the constitution is silent on the six geopolitical zones rotational representation, the political parties should be wise enough to make use of it in sharing the leadership positions.

We have warned all political parties against fielding either Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian Presidential candidates. Since President Muhammadu Buhari is a Muslim from the North, in the interest of equity, fairness, social justice and cohesion, the next President should be a Christian from the South."