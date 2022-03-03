Nigeria: IMF Asks Nigeria to Consolidate On Fiscal Position

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Nigeria's fiscal position is not very strong at the moment despite the volatility in the local and international markets, a reason it said the federal government should consolidate the fiscal position to avoid damaging risks.

"We need to be on record saying this: that you need to consolidate on your fiscal position. And the consolidation needs to be through mobilizing more tax revenues because spending is very, very low, particularly on social and infrastructure. You need to spend more in our view. So, for that, mobilising tax revenue is of the excess," IMF country representative to Nigeria Ari Aisen said yesterday at a hybrid event on the opportunities and imperatives for business. The event was organized by the American Business Council in partnership with KPMG Nigeria.

The event focused on the opportunities in 2022, plans by the Federal Government for the private sector, and reforms that will drive developments via investments beyond 2022.

The IMF said Nigeria needs more financing to be able to actually meet those expending targets that do not have access to finance. "The financing environment is going to be more complicated than it has been. First, that position has been increasing. Of course, there are no risks of repayment. Nigeria has a very good track record of honouring its commitments," he stated. The government has a programme to raise tax revenue. The federal government plans to raise VAT from 7.5% to 15% in the next three years.

The IMF also raised the concern that unless something drastic is done about the deficits in the nation's economy, its debt stock would hit the red line and become negative to growth. "But with the deficit being high and the financing needs continuing going forward, there will be a time when the debt position will put a very strong pressure."

Already, fiscal deficits are projected to be high. They have been higher in the past years because of the pandemic. Although nations are now moving away from the pandemic, he said the pandemic remains a risk.

But for debt, he said there will be a need to raise VAT rate and broaden the tax base. "Some more firms need to be in the tax compliance net. Digitalisation, tax administration needs to be strengthened."

IMF Calls For Action Against Undercapitalised Banks

On the upside, he said the situation will improve if Dangote refinery starts working. He also pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area, the extended trade policies, the tariffs and non-tariff areas that can be reduced in Nigeria.

CEO of Lagos Free Zone, Dinesh Rathi said the government has done well in terms of policy framework for operators to do their businesses. He however said for Nigeria to attract the right infrastructure, there is need to provide the supporting infrastructure for manufacturers to explore. "While there has been some activities, they are relatively low infrastructure to support production," he said. Rathi said "once these ingredients work in a cohesive way," Nigeria's manufacturing sector will reasonably do better in this year.

Technical adviser on gas business & policy implementation to the minister of state, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, Engr Justice Derefaka is worried about the rising oil price because "we are not gaining form it." Nigeria, an oil producing country, depends on imported refined fuel to run its economy. "The oil price is not favourable to us right now. As net importers, it's not really good for us," Derefaka said, adding: "Our comfort zone is for the price to be between $70 and $80."

He believes that the oil sector reforms, including passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is an area for local and foreign investors to explore in 2022. He told the gathering that the reform has opened up the investment opportunities for private sector players to come in and participate.

Against warnings including from the IMF, Nigeria's President Buhari deferred implementation of the PIA by 18 months in January to enable them government continue with its scandalous petroleum subsidy regime.

Aisen said despite being a "very good piece of legislation," implementation is faulty. He said the delayed implementation by 18 months is not a good thing. Most of the people benefiting from the fuel subsidy are not the poor but the rich. "The PIA is a good framework but the implementation is going to be the main issue for Nigeria going forward," he stated repeatedly.

"The PIA has a lot of benefits for investors. There will be return on investment. The NNPC is now a business making entity. Opportunity to attract investment, opportunity for NNPC to give dividend to government. PIA will foster the development of critical infrastructure," Derefaka said. He also acknowledged that there is a huge infrastructure deficit, particularly in the main and downstream segments.