Kenyatta's Chief Election Agent Takes Charge as Ruto's Chief of Staff

Nairobi — The Public Service Commission has appointed former Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir as the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Deputy President (ODP) replacing Amb Ken Osinde who passed away in December 2021.

Chirchir also served as President Uhuru Kenyatta's chief agent during the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.

Deputy President William Ruto's office confirmed that he took over as Chief of Staff on March 1, 2022.

Chirchir was among four Cabinet Secretaries President Kenyatta relieved of duties in 2015 in an effort to make a statement against corruption in government. Others fired at the time were Felix Koskei (Agriculture), Michael Kamau (Transport) and Kazungu Kambi (Labour).

Prior to his Cabinet appointment in 2013, Chirchir had served as Information Technology director at the Interim Independent Electoral Commission (IIEC) which was later succeeded by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Ruto's immediate former Chief of Staff, Amb Osinde, had served in the capacity for the longest having taken over form Maryanne Keitany stepped aside in 2015 after ten months in office. She was the inaugural holder of the office created under the Constitution enacted in 2010.

Amb Osinde served as the ambassador of Kenya to Romania as well as Bulgaria before his appointment.