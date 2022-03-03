Kenya: Stanbic Bank Signs Import Financing Deal With Two Vehicle Importers

Nairobi — Stanbic Bank Kenya has entered into an import financing partnership with two motor-vehicle importers in Kenya, MHH International Limited and World Navi Company Limited.

With the inking of the deal, customers will get up to 80 per cent financing through Stanbic Bank with 20 per cent deposit being paid to the importers, and a payment period of up to four-years.

"Stanbic Bank hopes to make it easier for our clients to access quality vehicles from overseas markets. This will enable them to access a wider pool of vehicles to ensure that the vehicle they settle on fully meets their specifications," said Head of High Net Worth and Affluent Clients at Stanbic Bank Kenya, Aliya Khanbhai.

Stanbic Bank has been at the forefront in offering tailor-made vehicle and asset financing solutions and has assisted numerous clients to grow their businesses and acquire useful assets.

The deal is expected to make it easier for customers to source vehicles from the UK, Japan, or Australia with MHH International offering end-to-end service from sourcing to delivery of the vehicle and offering an additional three-month warranty.

"We are passionate about the customer experience and integrity is key for us. We want to provide an excellent product and ensure that our customers enjoy the acquisition process through us," said MHH International Managing Director, Alistair Benn.

Benn also noted that the financing package was timely as the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the availability of stocks and resulted in the increase of motor vehicle prices making it harder and more expensive for clients to source for vehicles overseas.

Through World Navi, the customers will also be able to buy vehicles from the Japanese used car auction where over 100,000 vehicles are put up for auction every week.

"We intend to assist our clients to choose from a wide array of assets to ensure that they get the very best their money can afford them," said General Manager at World Navi Company Ltd, Stanley Makombe.