Kenya: Busia County FKF Leagues Kick Off

Nairobi — The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Busia County league 2021/2022 campaign kicked off over the weekend with three reigning sub branch champions winning their opening matches.

Kiriko, who are the reigning FKF Teso North Sub branch champions, got off to a flying start when they beat their arch-rivals, Kamuriai FC also from Teso North 1-0 in a match played at Kiriko Primary School on Sunday.

Samuel Osikol netted the solitary goal in the first half to bag all the three points for his team.

Teso South FKF Champions Obucuun FC registered a 2-1 home victory against Musokoto's FC from Nambale Sub County who featured in the County League last season, in a thrilling encounter played at Among'ura primary school grounds.

The home team took an early lead in the 15th through William Odeke before Musokoto's Oliver Juma leveled the sores to make it 1-1 at halftime. The second half kicked of earnestly with each of the teams determined to take all the three points. However Obucuun capitalized on the home advantage to take all the three points courtesy of Raymond Otieno's winning goal.

Matayos Sub County champions Nasewa FC beat Buradi from Samia Sub County 1-0 at Buradi Primary School with Bramwel Omuke netting the vital goal in the second half to take all the three points.

In other matches Lupida FC from Nambale stunned hosts Kamolo 3-2 in a thriller-a-minute group -A encounter to deny them crucial points at their Kamolo Primary School grounds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Obed Masika, Wycliffe Sakwa and Sylvester Opaka scored for Lupida with Kamolo's two goals coming through Simon Etyang and their last season's top scorer, Eugene Okello Omudek "Afobe10".

In other group -A matches Machakusi FC from Teso South crushed Chamasiri based Tiger FC from Teso North 2-0 in a match played at Machakusi Primary School.

Visiting Mungatsi beat Kekalet 2-1 at Kekalet Primary School with Asinge upsetting the reigning Nambale champions Esidende 2-0 at Esidende Primary School.

In Group- B, Nambale United whitewashed Western Kings 4-0 at Nambale AC Primary School with goals from Moffat Wabwire, Derick Otieno, Kevin Omuchiro and Philip Egesa.

In other matches Mabale United beat Bulanda 1-0, Spiders and Young Muslims drew 0-0, with Butula Eagles losing 3-4 to Muungano, California from Bunyala beat Young Tigers from Samia 2-1 while Itoya FC beat Labour 1-0.

-By KNA