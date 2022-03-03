Kenya: Threats, Blackmail, Intimidation, Biggest Concern in August Polls, Ruto Says

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has singled out blackmail, threats and intimidation as some of the biggest impediments to democratic elections as Kenya braces for the August 9 general elections.

Ruto who was speaking in Maryland during his tour of United States said that Kenyans want to make the choice of their preferred leaders without being intimidated by anyone including the state machinery who have been on the spot lately for target some politicians ahead of the polls.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader pointed out that the major issue on the ballot in the upcoming polls is the democracy of the country and whether voters are granted a chance to make their own choices, devoid of blackmail, threats and intimidation.

"That is the matter that is on the ballot, and that's a matter that many Kenyans in fact if you understand a little bit of Swahili, that is what informs the current push by many Kenyans to say hatupangwingwi. Meaning, (we want to make our own choices without being choreographed, chaperoned, blackmailed or intimidated)," Ruto said.

DP Ruto further stated that the August 9 polls will also give Kenyans an opportunity to make important decisions about the country's economy and its democratization pointing out that "there is a feeling that our economy has been captured and curtailed and brokered and become exclusionist."

He added that his administration will be pushing for an all-inclusive economy once he is elected into office.

The upcoming polls will see different political bigwigs battle it out for the country's top seat including Ruto's main challenger Azimio La Umoja's Raila Odinga who will be seeking to take succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta at the end of his 10-year-term at the helm.

Already, a section of Kenyans and leaders have expressed worries over what they have termed plans by the country's 'deep state' to steal the elections and impose leaders on them.