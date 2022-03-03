Zimbabwe: Squash Academy Seek Help

FOLLOWING the resumption of their activities more than a month ago, Zimbabwe Squash Academy Trust coach Innocent Mukumba says they are hoping for better fortunes, having had several breaks in the last two years because of Covid-19.

The academy, based at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare, focuses on junior development and currently has 18 players under its wings.

Mukumba said the breaks due to Covid-19 have had a negative impact on the academy and they have lost some of the well-wishers that used to assist the players.

They are expecting that the resumption of activities will attract some sponsors to come on board and support the players that are struggling to meet some of the expenses.

The academy caters for upcoming players under the age of 23.

"It's important that we resumed because they (the players) need to catch up with others from other countries. Our goal is having our players recognised out there. Probably the players out there didn't totally stop playing.

"We resumed mid-January after having had several breaks due to the lockdowns. But it took us long to resume from the last break because most of the kids are struggling to get bus fares.

"The Covid-19 pandemic made a big negative impact, our sponsors for bus fares have been quiet ever since then and we lost a lot of kids.

"To the academy, it is important to resume our activities so that we can start looking for sponsorship for the kids. If there is activity going on, people will get interested in putting something to the academy," said Mukumba.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The academy is currently working with 18 players and Mukumba is hoping they can overcome their current challenges and increase the numbers.

"Most of my kids are still struggling to get bus fares but once we get back on our feet we will have the normal programme. For now, we are having one session that starts at 10am at Belgravia Sports Club.

"For now I am focusing on having more kids so that we grow the sport. At the moment I have nine regular kids. But altogether with those who come here and there, they get to 18, and I have all the ages.

"I hope things get better again and we at least host a junior tournament," said Mukumba.

The Zimbabwe Squash Academy Trust was formed in 2009 with the aim of giving underpriviledged children from the high-density suburbs a chance to play squash.