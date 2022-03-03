Zimbabwe: 'Vote Zanu-PF for Better Livelihoods in Towns'

URBAN voters have been urged to vote for Zanu PF in the upcoming National Assembly and council by-elections if they wish to have improved service delivery, the party's Women's League said yesterday.

Addressing women drawn from various sectors including the church, at an event organised by Destiny of Africa Network at Macheka Square in St Mary's, Chitungwiza, Zanu PF Women's League Secretary for Administration, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said a vote for Zanu PF will help transform communities forever, given the failure by the opposition to improve service delivery.

Cde Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa was having sleepless nights to ensure that the livelihoods of Zimbabweans were improved.

"I had the privilege to work under former President Robert Mugabe, but the difference now is that President Mnangagwa is making positive strides; he is a game-changer. He knows all mistakes done in the past and is mending them bit by bit," she said.

"He is incorporating everyone in the development of the country. It is now time to vote for competent people.

"Under CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) formerly MDC-Alliance, all we see are potholed roads and destruction of recreational facilities which are being turned into stands."

Cde Mutsvangwa also took time to introduce Zanu PF candidate for St Mary's Constituency Cde Nobert Jinjika, whom she described as a loyal servant ready to serve the people, with his urgent focus being to improve service delivery.

"For the first time in 40 years, Government is rehabilitating roads in urban areas through the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme, water provision is also being sorted and garbage being collected.

"Title deeds are also being issued to people that were settled illegally under the watch of the incompetent opposition councils. The greatest gift you can bestow to him (President Mnangagwa) is through voting Zanu PF candidates in the by-elections," she said.

Cde Mutsvangwa took a swipe at opposition-led councils for collecting rates while failing to offer services.

President Mnangagwa has availed money for the empowerment of women and youths through the establishment of banks aimed at supporting their ventures, said Cde Mutsvangwa. In terms of key developmental projects, Cde Mutsvangwa the Government was pressing ahead with the construction of a spaghetti road, to enable the smooth movement of traffic.

The roundabout, which is on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway, is infamous for congestion which results in motorists spending several hours before passing.

Work has already started to address the challenge.

"Roads are being rehabilitated among them Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway, dams erected for irrigation, Zupco buses bought and now we have almost 1 000 buses, food security is also being guaranteed through Pfumvudza.

"The Zanu PF Government is managing to change the fortunes of this country on its own, something the Western countries never thought of. The party has clear policies and there is democracy not imposition of candidates which is a culture of the opposition. Leaders are servants while the masses are the bosses," she said.

Zanu PF's St Mary's Constituency candidate Cde Jinjika said the empowerment of women and the girl-child was critical as they are the bedrock of the family and society.

He added that St Mary's is one of the few suburbs in Zimbabwe still regarded as poor, both in terms of resources, infrastructure and service delivery. Cde Jinjika said the party's major thrust is to alleviate poverty and improve service delivery.

Destiny of Africa Network founder and president, Reverend Obadiah Musindo, said the purpose of the programme was to champion development projects for disadvantaged women including widows, single mothers and sex workers.

"The purpose of this gathering is that we are taking economic empowerment to the grassroots. We are running under the theme, 'All Christian women economic empowerment projects'.

"We want to eradicate poverty from the church and women in general. We have sex workers struggling, widows, single women and school leavers we want to motivate them to do self-income generating projects so that they will not indulge in immoral activities," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa also delivered the same message in Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza, where hundreds of Zanu PF women were received certificates after undergoing training in various empowerment programs including detergents making.

The event was attended by hordes of people including Zanu PF national Women's League representatives, provincial and district leadership as well as the party's Harare provincial chairperson Cde Godwills Masimirembwa.