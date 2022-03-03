Liberia: GOL Begins Vehicle Registration Enforcement Next Week

The ministry of transport has announced that it will embark on its first joint vehicle registration compliance enforcement exercise for 2022 in Monrovia and its environs next week.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Transport Mr. Lemuel O. Kleeme, says consistency with its statutory mandate and the Vehicle and Traffic law of Liberia

Disclosing this in a news conference held at the ministry of Tuesday, March 01, 2022, director of press and public affairs Lemuel O. Kleeme says the exercise will focus on vehicle registration to authenticate proof of ownership, vehicle security and identity to help in traceability whenever there are offenses or crimes.

He adds that the exercise will also focus on driver's licenses to ensure that operators are qualified and duly licensed to drive across the streets of Liberia.

Director Kleeme indicates that the ministry has planned to conduct an inspection of eligibility certificates to ensure that used or new cars dealerships, auto parts stores and other transport-related businesses are legally established consistent with laws.

"These exercises are geared toward ensuring that vehicles and or other transport-related businesses are duly registered by law as well as generate revenue purposes." He explains.

He calls on vehicle owners and transport-related businesses whose registration documents are expired, including new applicants to immediately proceed to the transport ministry to avoid the embarrassment.

He points out that during the exercise, vehicles in non-compliance will be impounded and towed until registration is completed at the ministry.

The ministry of transport is responsible to perform the state management of road, rail, inland waterway, sea and air transports nationwide.

It was created by an Act of the National Legislature on August 25, 1987, to formulate and administer Liberia's transport, insurance and maritime regulations and policies.