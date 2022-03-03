Tanzania: Slashed Levy Impacts Fuel Prices

Dodoma — THE Energy and Water Utility Regulatory Authority (EWURA) announced new fuel prices on Tuesday, indicating that consumers have been relieved by 100/- per each litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene.

The EWURA stated on Tuesday that in the new pump prices, which have been driven by the global price changes, the consumers will be buying a litre of petrol at 2,540/-, diesel (2,403/-) and Kerosene (2,208/-).

EWURA's Public Relations and Communications Manager Titus Kaguo pointed out that the prices would have shot up sharply had the government not suspended the fuel levy for the next three months to cushion consumers from cost increases as it anticipates a spike in global oil prices following the Russia-Ukraine war.

"If the government did not scrap the 100/- levy on every liter of petrol, diesel and kerosene, it means, fuel imported through the port of Dar es Salaam would have increased as follows: petrol 2,640/- instead of the current 2,540/-, diesel 2,503/- instead of the current 2,403 and Kerosene 2,308 instead of 2,208/-," he explained.

In the new prices announced on Tuesday, fuel imported through the Tanga Port will sell at 2,563/- per litre while diesel and kerosene will sell at 2,484 and 2,254 respectively. While fuel imported via Mtwara Port will cost 2,577 (petrol), 2,530 (diesel) and 2,280 (kerosene).

The Ministry of Energy, in a statement on Monday, said that the 100/- surcharge on a litre of petrol, diesel, and kerosene, imposed since July 2021, has been scrapped as the government monitors the international market in the face of the Eastern Europe conflict.

The suspension will remain in place until May 2022.

"Despite the fact that this decision will cause the government to lose about 30bn/- in monthly revenue, it is seen as necessary to protect our people against the impacts of global oil prices worldwide," the ministry said.

Due to global prices changes, however, the new prices show that while the price of kerosene imported through the port of Dar es Salaam went down by 83/- per litre (equal to 3.63 percent), that of Petrol and diesel increased by 60/- (2.42 percent) and 65/- (2.77 percent) per litre respectively.

Equally, compared to the prices of last month for wholesale, the prices of petrol and diesel had increased by 59.65/- (2.54 percent) and 64.45/- (2.92 percent) per litre respectively.

The new changes hiked a litre of petrol and diesel to 2,540/ and 2,403/ respectively, while the price of Kerosene dropped to 2,208/-.

In February, petrol was selling at 2,480 and diesel 2,338 per litre, respectively in the commercial city while kerosene was purchased at 2,291 per litre.

Announcing the new prices which came into effect today, Mr Kaguo said the new changes were contributed by changes in the global market prices, transport costs ('BPS premium') and the value of shillings against the US dollar.