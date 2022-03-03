Tanzania: World Bank Envisages 5.5% Growth for Tanzania Economy

THE World Bank predicts Tanzania's economy to grow by up to 5.5 per cent this year as activities recover from Covid- 19 pandemic.

In the 17th Tanzania Economic Update released on Tuesday by the WB, Tanzania's GDP is estimated to expand by between 4.5 and 5.5 per cent in 2022.

The projection is subject to improvement on external developments and domestic health policies, as well as continued support to the private sector, World Bank Country Director Dr Mara Warwick said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Dr Warwick noted that the economic growth rate for Tanzania reached 4.3 per cent in 2021 up from 2.0 per cent in 2020 as economic activities continued to recover from the harsh effects of the pandemic.

"High-frequency data suggest that economic activity in Tanzania is gradually recovering. The accommodation and restaurants, mining, and electricity sectors drove a sharp rebound in quarterly GDP during the Third Quarter of 2021," said Dr Warwick.

Leading indicators such as cement production, electricity generation, private-sector credit, goods and services exports, nonfuel goods imports, telecommunications, mobility, and tourist arrivals all improved in 2021, though activity in most sectors remains below pre-pandemic levels, she said.

However, World Bank estimates for growth are below government projections of 5.0 per cent growth in 2021. The government revised economic growth rate to 5.0 per cent from earlier projection of 5.6 per cent following COVID-19 related challenges.

According to Dr Warwick the national poverty rate is estimated to have declined marginally from 27.1 per cent in 2020 to 27.0 per cent in 2021.

Tanzania, on the other hand, stands to benefit enormously from expanding women's economic opportunities, especially in terms of access to land and productive assets, suggested the latest WB economic analysis for the country.

"The expansion of women's economic opportunities has contributed to Tanzania's sustained growth over the past 20 years, which recently culminated in its transition from low-income to lower-middle-income status," said Dr Warwick.

"However, more can be done to enhance women's ability to realize their full economic potential and play a pivotal role in supporting an inclusive and resilient post-crisis recovery," she added.

The economic update shows that Tanzania has made important progress in female labor-force participation rate, which rose from 67 per cent in 2000 to 80 per cent in 2019, well above the average of 63 per cent for Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the highest on the continent.

According to the WB, a large share of Tanzanian women are now salaried workers, and the ratio of women to men in jobs paying wages and salaries rose from 0.35 in 2000 to 0.64 in 2019. Meanwhile, the share of women engaged in unpaid agricultural work fell from 78 per cent in 2004-05 to 64 per cent in 2015-16.

"The government can promote women's economic empowerment by providing tailored business and life skills training to female entrepreneurs," said Inaam Ul Haq, World Bank Program Leader and report co-author.

"In addition, strengthening efforts to end child-marriage, lower school dropout rates, and provide childcare support will be vital to expand women's participation in the workforce," he added.

Official GDP data for Zanzibar shows expansion during the first half of 2021 but with uneven growth rates across sectors. The services sector, accounting for nearly 50 per cent of Zanzibar's GDP, expanded by 9.4 per cent in the first half of 2021, while the agriculture sector expanded more slowly at 7.1 per cent, and the industrial sector contracted by 8.7 percent.