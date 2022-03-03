Tanzania: Kirumba Favourite Arena - Yanga

YOUNG Africans have described CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza as their favourite venue due to the fact they most often get good results there in their competitive games.

The club's sentiment on the venue comes as a reaction after their Sunday Premier League against Geita Gold has been shifted there from Nyankumbu Secondary School ground in Geita.

The club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said Yanga are delighted to play at their Sunday game against Geita Gold at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

"Frankly speaking, we usually get good results when playing in Mwanza and we are used to play there (Kirumba Stadium). We have been facing numerous teams at the venue but most notably are Pamba, Mbao and even Simba and in some cases, we won and got good results, "he said.

Moreover, Bumbuli disclosed that their centre defender Dickson Job and midfield maestro Feisal Salum will be part of the travelling squad as they have completed their suspensions.

He said the duo's return has strengthened the team.

Job was slapped a three-match ban for kicking Mbeya City player Richardson Ng'ondya during their 15th round of the NBC Premier League match while Feisal was given a one-match suspension after accumulating three straight yellow cards which saw him missing his side's recent 3-0 win over Kagera Sugar.

Additionally, Bumbuli pointed out that if everything goes according to plan, they expect to depart for Mwanza on Friday while calling on their supporters in Mwanza and its suburbs to throng the venue in a big number on the day

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

.On his part, Geita Gold Secretary General Simon Shija said playing at CCM Kirumba Stadium will help many people to witness the match live as their usual league hosting venue,Nyankumbu Stadium cannot accommodate such a high profile encounter.

"Construction of our own stadium is going on well and we expect the project to be completed in April this year. Due to that, we opted to pick CCM Kirumba which can allow a big number of Geita Gold fans to watch the game," he said.

In terms of preparations, Shija said everything is going according to plan and that their priority is to bag all three points from Yanga to avenge the painful defeat they suffered when they met them at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam in the first round clash.

Yanga lead the Premier League title chase with 42 points from 16 games and enjoy a 11-point gap at the summit while Geita Gold are placed seventh with 21 points from 16-game outings.

Their recent league game was against Namungo which ended in a 1-1 draw as such; facing Yanga is an advantage for them to get back to winning ways.

However, the two sides have also been paired to play in the quarterfinals match of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) slated at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam whose winner will sail to the semi-final stage of the tournament. As such; their Sunday meeting will not be their last match to face off this season and the big question is who will emerge victors in the both tournaments.