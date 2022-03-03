Tanzania: GSM Lifts Lid on League's Co-Sponsorship

GSM has brushed aside claims that they are in discussion with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to regain the NBC Premier League's co-sponsorship role.

Clarifying on the development in Dar es Salaam recently was GSM's Director of Investment, Hersi Said who said the on-going deliberations between the two parties are aimed at winding up contract termination procedures.

"What is going on now is simply to wind up all procedures which are required to end the contract and not for us to return as co-sponsors of the Premier League.

"There is no contract in the world which does not have an exit clause and in a contract, there is something called 'considerations' which must be checked as to whether one side fully or partially implemented the agreed terms of the contract.

"And for now, we are looking at such consideration in terms of how much we paid the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) or how much we should pay them in order to make it relevant for the period we stayed as co-sponsors," he said.

Responding to claims made by Premier League teams that they did not receive any amount from GSM during their co-sponsorship tenure, Hersi replied that the contract they signed was between them (GSM) with TFF and TPLB, not with the clubs. In a related development, Hersi who doubles as Young African's Vice Chairman of Registration Committee urged TFF to review the foreign players regulation which permits a club to import 12 foreign players but only 8 of them can be featured in a single match. "In my opinion, I think this regulation has got a challenge because when you sign 12 foreign based players, you need to fully settle their needs including paying their registration fees, work permits and oversee their general well-being which is very expensive.

"And the fact that only eight of them can be deployed in a particular match, the problem I see is that you will have four foreign based players in every match who will not even be permitted to even put on jerseys.

"It can happen that these four players are 100 per cent fit to help your team stamp a victory but are denied that opportunity by the regulation," Hersi noted.

He named other negative thing brought by this regulation is that it creates poor relationship between a player and his coach because the latter will be compelled to sideline the former to the extent that some players take the situation personally.

He then requested the involved parties to review this regulation saying even though it may be of national benefit, it can still be improved.

However, since the termination of GSM's co-sponsorship contract, TFF are yet to make a formal statement on the issue and some of the Premier League teams continue to wear jerseys branded with GSM logo on their left sleeve side.