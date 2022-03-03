Namibia: Ulenga Allegedly Kills Pedestrian in Road Accident

3 March 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

THE former president of the Congress of Democrats (CoD), Ben Ulenga, allegedly hit a pedestrian on the Elim-Oshikuku main road in the Omusati region on Monday.

The pedestrian, identified by the police as Nandiinotya Kennedy (46), died on the spot.

According to crime investigation coordinator in Omusati, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho, Ulenga was driving a Mahindra which was being towed by a white Toyota pickup that lost control and hit the pedestrian.

Ulenga declined to comment when contacted by The Namibian, saying he does not think the matter is newsworthy.

