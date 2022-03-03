Namibia: Masters Rowers Compete At World Indoor Champs

LAST weekend two Namibian masters rowers competed at the World Indoor Rowing Championships after earlier having qualified at the continental championships.

Emelia Bordeaux, qualified in two categories in the women's 40-49 year-old age group after she had previously won a gold medal in the 2 000m and bronze in the 500m at the African Championships, while Roland Neuburg qualified after winning the 500m race of the men's 40-49 year-old category at the African Championships.

At last weekend's World Indoor Championships, neither rower made much of an impact, with Bordeaux coming 13th in the 500m race and 14th in the 2 000m race, while Neuburg came 13th in his 500m race, but for both it was a great experience.

"I set a new personal best time in the 500m so I'm really happy about that. The championships were great and it was an honour to represent Namibia," Bordeaux said.

"The race was really tough, but I managed a good time of 1:28,20 for the 500m and I am very proud that I had the opportunity and experience to represent Namibia," Neuburg said.

"I was looking for a new challenge, to see how far I can push myself, and with a bit of luck I managed to qualify for the World Championships. It was a bit of a surprise and short notice, and required some intensive training, but I received great support from my wife and family, as well as Patrick de Goede at CrossFit Damascus gym," he added.

Bordeaux took up rowing six years ago and soon became hooked.

"I started rowing in 2016, initially just to gain confidence, but I enjoyed the challenge and soon got hooked. I started participating in various indoor rowing challenges and by 2017 competed in my first marathon. In November 2018 I did my first 50km race and in May 2020 competed in my first 100km event, while I've competed in numerous virtual international events across the world," she said.

Bordeaux first participated in the African Championships in 2020, but she narrowly missed out on qualification for the World Championships after coming second in her category. Only the winner qualified in her age group, but she persisted, competing in various virtual events to try and qualify via the Open qualification route, where the top ten best times qualified for the World Championships.

Here as well, Bordeaux failed to make the grade, but she persevered and two years later her hard work paid off when she qualified in both the 500m and 2 000m in her age group.

Bordeaux paid tribute to the influence of Namibia's Olympian rower Maike Diekmann to help grow the sport in Namibia.

"Even though rowing is one of the smallest sport codes in Namibia, interest and international participation is steadily growing, while Maike Diekmann has been a great inspiration," she said.

"If I, as a non-elite athlete can do it, then anyone can do it. Rowing has changed my life and I believe I can encourage others to join and get fit, and help the indoor rowing community to grow," she added.