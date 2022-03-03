Namibia: Endjala, Van Zyl Triumph At Top 16 Champs

MAX Endjala and Delia van Zyl won the men and women's titles at the Top 16 squash tournament in Swakopmund last weekend.

The tournament, which served as an official national team selection event, also saw the Top 16 national juniors championships taking place.

In the men's final, Endjala defeated Brandon Grane 3-0 to retain his number one ranking in Namibia, while Van Zyl displayed unrivalled skills to beat Judy Savage 3-0 in the women's final.

The junior final saw the highly-talented Dene van Zyl taking the spoils against Jonathan Abbot with a 3-0 victory. With that performance, Van Zyl also moved up to second place overall in the senior women's rankings.

The top 16 men's players in Namibia, following the tournament are: (1) Max Endjala, (2) Devon Savage, (3) Danie Greeff, (4) Brandon Grane, (5) Angelo Titus, (6) Emil Dorgeloh, (7) Stockley van Horsten, (8) Christof Knoetze, (9) Immanuel Amorongo, (10) Michau Basson, (11) Ferdie Malherbe, (12) Torben Winterbach, (13) Morne van Zyl, (14) Steven Berry, (15) Heathlin Cloete and (16) Franco Lambert.

The top 16 women's players in Namibia are: (1) Judith Savage, (2) Dene van Zyl, (3) Delia van Zyl, (4) Charne Fourie, (5) Tessa Rossouw, (6) Chantel de Gouveia, (7) Carla Venter, (8) Christiane Beulker, (9) Adri Lambert, (10) Chelsea de Gouveia, (11) Sumari Jans, (12) Kirsten Wolhuter, (13) Liezel Wijgergangs, (14) Marion Berry, (15) Kotie Karsten and (16) Hendrina Louw. The Namibian junior rankings will be announced at a later date.

The president of the NSA, Rudi Koekemoer expressed his gratitude to the sponsors, organisers, players and supporters for their dedication and perseverance despite the myriad of challenges that they have faced over the past year, and expressed confidence that Namibian squash will reach new heights in 2022.