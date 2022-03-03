Tanzania Smells Fortune in FINA Boss Tour

THE President of the World swimming governing body (FINA), Hussain Al Musallam arrives in Dar es Salaam mid next month to assess the development of the game in the country.

That was confirmed on Tuesday by Inviolata Itatiro, the Secretary General of Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA)who said Musallam who is expected to jet in on March 14th this year will hold talks with officials and stakeholders of the sport to see how the sport can be developed in Tanzania.

Inviolata said Musallam is also expected to meet Zanzibar's President Hussein Ali Mwinyi at the State House and also to visit some other interesting attractions.

She explained that the tour is under FINA's "Learn To Swim for Health and Life" programme. Adding, she said Musallam will be travelling with a delegation of nine people including World Olympic Champions; Ferry Weertman and Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who will conduct talks with young swimmers, coaches and teachers about their life experiences as the top-level athletes.

During his visit to Dar es Salaam, the FINA Boss will also meet with high-level leaders from the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, National Sports Council, Tanzania Olympic Committee, Club leaders and the athletes. According to her, Musallam will also visit Zanzibar for the same purpose and while there he will also meet sports officials.

"It is a big honour for Tanzania and the Association to host such a high-level visit. We look forward to hosting Musallam and his delegation and we trust all swimming stakeholders will unite with TSA and the government officials to provide FINA delegates with a memorable experience of Tanzania," said Inviolata.

Apart from being FINA president, Musallam is also the Director General of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) as well as Secretary General of Kuwait Olympic Committee.

He joined the swimming club of Kazma Sports Club at the age of eight (8) and became a member of the national team at age of 13. Between 1974 and 1976, he competed in all Pan-Arab, Asian and World Swimming Championships. In 1978 he joined Kuwait Airways Corporation as a co-pilot and was promoted to airline captain in 1988. He has worked as a training and check captain since 1994.

He joined the Olympic Council of Asia on December 25 1982, and became Deputy Director General and Technical Director in December 1998.

He joined the OCA Executive Board on January 23, 2003. In February 2019, he received an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy, Honoris Causa in Sports Science from Kookmin University.

In 2015 he was elected the First Vice President of FINA and on June 30, 2019 he was elected the Secretary General of Kuwait Olympic Committee.