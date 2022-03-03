Tanzania: Rising Killing Cases Irks Kagera Regional Police Commander

Bukoba — KAGERA Regional Police Commander (RPC) Assistant Commissioner Wankyo Nyigesa, has strongly warned people to avoid taking the law into their own hands following rising cases of killings in the country.

Equally, he advised married couples with matrimonial issues to make use of the courts to settle their divorce cases lawfully directing those with land related issues to use the Lands and Housing Tribunal.

The RPC sounded the warning on Wednesday during a press conference he convened at his office where he explained that police were holding three suspects for questioning in connection with recent killings.

He identified the first suspect as Anderson Clemence (35), a resident of Karagwe district's Kafunjo village for allegedly hacking his son, who was aged only four months during a fight with his wife identified as Renatha Anderson.

Another suspect, Renatha Daniel allegedly killed his mother identified as Ernestina Mugwela on November 15th, last year.

He named the third suspect as Saanane Isaack, who allegedly killed his wife identified as Modesta Isaack on Februry 18, this year. "The suspects would be arraigned in court when investigations are completed."

RPC Wankyo further explained that four other suspects were helping investigations for obtaining money by false pretense. They are allegedly obtained 8m/- from Gladness Daudi (38), a resident of Kyerwa district's Murongo village by after selling to her fake diamonds (tin).

He named the suspects as Charles Ambrose (31), Ahmed Pastory (38), Jacob Geofrey ((28) and Mwamudu Nyangasha (38).