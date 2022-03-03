Kenya: Mpango Off to Nairobi to Attend Unea Session

VICE President Dr Philip Mpango on Wednesday travelled to Nairobi, Kenya to represent President Samia Suluhu Hassan in a Special Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly slated for March 3 and 4 this year.

The meeting among others will also commemorate 50th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The meeting also aimed at discussing and come up with joint resolutions in preliminary stages to fight environmental pollution caused by plastic wastes.