Tanzania: Mwinyi Lauds EU Support to Zanzibar

President Hussein Mwinyi has commended the European Union (EU) for its readiness to continue supporting Zanzibar in implementing various development projects.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on Tuesday when he met with EU delegation led by EU Ambassador to Tanzania, Manfredo Fanti.

"The government has already put in place effective strategies to ensure that its Blue Economy plans are implemented effectively, and therefore, the EU support is highly appreciated," Dr Mwinyi said at the State House.

He added that deliberate efforts have been made to ensure that environmental protection is given priority, especially the conservation of marine ecosystems, a step that will go a long way in preserving and protecting marine biodiversity.

In addition, President Mwinyi further explained that the government has also taken initiatives to assist seaweed farmers, majority being women, including establishing processing factory.

Dr Mwnyi said that the seaweed factory is already under construction at Chamanangwe in Pemba, as part of efforts to ensure that the marine plant benefits its farmers significantly while providing reliable market that will increase their income.

Other government's strategy, he said, in making the Blue Economy a reality includes assisting small-scale fishers in improving their fishing capacity by providing them with modern fishing equipment.

"We are also improving the heritage Stone Town prefered by most tourists and also where attractive festivals take place," Mwinyi said, adding that Zanzibar is in process to find alternative sources of electricity, commending the EU's support in the issue.

President Mwinyi also used the opportunity to invite investors from the European Union countries to come and invest in Zanzibar as there are still a number of opportunities, especially in the investment and tourism sector.

Earlier the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Tanzania Manfredo Fanti briefed the President about the commitment by the Union to continue supporting Zanzibar by strengthening and developing various development programs.

During their talks, Ambassador Fanti commended the efforts being taken by the Zanzibar government under the leadership of Dr Mwinyi and expressed the EU's hope of seeing Zanzibar move forward.

He said among the programs supported by the EU, is to ensure that the environment is protected as it has allocated a special budget for such programs to the Mainland and Zanzibar.

"The support is directed to develop fishermen, preserve forests and conserve all marine ecosystems and their ecosystems in line with developing climate change measures," the Ambassador said as he also expressed the EU's plan to support gender equality by assisting women in economic, social and political development.