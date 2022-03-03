Tanzania: Govt Challenges Women to Venture Into Tourism Business

THE government on Wednesday wooed women entrepreneurs to venture into tourism-related business since the sector offers wide range of opportunities.

The government cited an example of the Village Museum--Makumbusho--opened in 1967 showcasing the attractions like history of various tribes where some women seized the advantage and are making and selling pottery, mats and clothes.

The Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Ms Mary Masanja, said there is a need for women to be aggressive, grab opportunities and make contribution to the industry.

"Women are involved in building the family and the nation and that's why the theme is women and tourism, this is in recognising that responsibility women have, to use the resources available to boost business and increase income and national economy at large," she said at the exhibition held prior of the commemoration of International Women's Day, at the Museum Village, Dar es Salaam.

The deputy minister reminded that it was also the responsibility of women take part in conservation efforts of the tourism attractions in the country in parallel to using the resources available in the sector to increase income by taking up entrepreneurship roles.

"In this exhibition we have witnessed various entrepreneurial activities carried out by women such as the manufacture of pots that are capable of storing hot food. This is an innovation and I want you to continue to be more creative to boost your economy," she said.

Village Museum Senior Curator, Ms Agnes Robert said the village aimed to preserve culture of various ethnic groups in the country and that the exhibition aimed to inspire the community on the importance of instilling the traditions and customs of various ethnic groups to current and future generations.

"The exhibition is aimed to support young Tanzanians in inheriting the various ethnic traditions and cultures of this country. Also the aims is to remind this generation that women use these traditional methods to get rid of poverty" she said

The exhibition which will last for seven days involved more than 30 women from southern Tanzania and some entrepreneurs from Dar es Salaam.