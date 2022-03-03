Tanzania: Covid-19 Vaccination Awareness Bear Fruits

Efforts by the government and other stakeholders to raise awareness about the Covid-19 vaccine has started bearing fruits as the number of people going for the jabs has now increased compared to the previous days when the vaccine was introduced.

The development was revealed on Wednesday by Cyprian Magere, Director of a non governmental organization Steps Tanzania, that deals with community health awareness and service development during working session to evaluate Tuberculosis and Covid-19 interventions progress.

The session brought together various stakeholders from the health sector and various social organizations including champs from Dodoma and Simiyu regions who have been successful in educating the community about the Covid-19 vaccine and screening TB patients.

Dr Magere said his organization in support from the Word Fund has managed to provide regular training noting that so far, it has already reached 289 primary health care providers in the Dodoma region who have been given such education to disseminate to the public.

"The fear was intense; it happened that some of them (health care providers) ran away from the patients or themselves to get vaccinated. But after giving them education, they came back stronger with strategies to raise awareness in the community, " he said.

He further said that Steps Tanzania is still continuing its efforts to ensure primary health education is widely delivered to community-level service providers to double government effort in eradicating COVID-19 and TB.

On his part, Dodoma Regional Immunization and Vaccine Coordinator, Francis Bujiku said in the region response from the people is huge as they have already reached the desired percentage since the immunization began last year.

"We intend to cover at least 60%, that is region target, however within these two months we have gone from 6.3 percent and until Wednesday's figures for the vaccinated is 10%, we are far better in numbers compared to other regions." He hinted.

And the participant of the session from the Tanzania Tuberculosis and AIDS Response Agency (MKUTA) Juliana Mollel said Steps Tanzania has set a good example in mobilizing the community to lead in the interventions.

"Evaluating session is very important, Steps brought us here to assess the work done and productivity from the intervention that we invested our time and resources." She commended.