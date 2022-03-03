Tanzania: Govt Triples Fund for Rural Roads in Rukwa

Sumbawanga — THE government has tripled fund allocation for Rukwa's Tanzania Rural Agency (TARURA) to enable it undertake more road construction and maintenance in the region.

The fund to TARURA has gone up to 15.2bn/- this year compared to less than 5.0bn/- which were allocated per annually in the previous years, pushing the regional government to shower praises to government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC),Mr Joseph Mkirikiti said both TARURA and Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) are allocated with a total of 27.5bn/- in this financial year for road projects in the region.

"This amount is large compared to the previous years when the fund allocated for TARURA used to be less than 5bn/-," RC Mkirikiti said when addressing the 44 Regional Roads Board (RRB) on Tuesday.

The RC said upping the fund will address the challenge which citizens used to face due to impassable roads, especially during rain seasons.

The RC also said TANROADS allocated 12.2bn/- for road construction and maintenance in this government fiscal year.

He further said that the regional administration is closed monitoring the fund usage to support the President's bold decision to direct increase the fund for Rukwa road projects.

"The leadership in the region will closely monitor the implementation of the project also am optimistic that contractors will implement the projects to the desired quality standard and that the value for money set aside for the projects would be reflected" emphasized the RC.

The Rukwa TARURA manager Eng Seth Mwakyembe said they serve road infrastructures stretching to 2,304.26kms with 75 bridges, 2,498 culverts, 208 box culverts and 53 drifts.

In 2020/21 Rukwa spent over 16.52bn/- for the rehabilitation of roads stretching to 1,031.05 km and 87 bridges.

In the same period, trunk and regional roads stretching 375.18km were rehabilitated to tarmac level